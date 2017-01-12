Indonesia’s Museum MACAN announces 2017 opening

Located in Jakarta, the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Nusantara (MACAN) is among the most highly anticipated new cultural institutions of 2017. The museum is founded by businessman Haryanto Adikoesoemo and welcomed a new director, Aaron Seeto, in November, before announcing its launch plans this week.

MACAN aims to exhibit a large and growing collection of modern and contemporary art from Indonesia and internationally, as well as to commission new works that broaden perspectives on contemporary art.

The museum’s November opening will coincide with the Jakarta Biennale and the Biennale Jogja, both of which are expected to attract the international art world to Indonesia. In the meantime, in March the museum is to launch the series “MACAN First Sight,” consisting of free pop-up performances by contemporary Indonesian and international artists as well as lectures by artists, scholars, and activists.

Museum MACAN’s building is designed by MET Studio and is intended to create a “free-flowing museum experience,” according to the studio. The entrance will feature a gateway arch that wraps across the space and welcomes visitors to the more than 2,000 square metres of exhibition galleries, including two areas designed for large-scale commissions.

Arriving visitors will find themselves in an open public atrium with views toward a 500-square-metre indoor sculpture garden and a panorama over Jakarta’s skyline.

The theme of a wrapped structure found in the gateway will continue in other parts of the museum, including the gallery walls, a table that will be the signature feature of the museum’s café/restaurant and two massive plinths in the sculpture garden.

Museum MACAN is to reveal more about its programs and plans as the opening nears, including a MACAN First Sight schedule and ticketing information. Follow news at www.facebook.com/MuseumMACAN — AFP-Relaxnews