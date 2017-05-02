Last updated -- GMT+8

World’s ‘oldest person’ dies in Indonesia at 146, say relatives (VIDEO)

Tuesday May 2, 2017
10:08 PM GMT+8

According to Sodimejo's identity card, he was born on December 31, 1870. — Reuters picAccording to Sodimejo's identity card, he was born on December 31, 1870. — Reuters picJAKARTA, May 2 — An Indonesian man reported to be the world's oldest person died at the age of 146 this week, family members said today.

Sodimejo, who was known locally as Mbah Gotho, was born in December 1870, according to a government-issued ID card that media reports said had been verified by local officials in the Central Java town of Sragen.

Indonesian media reported that Sodimejo was the world's oldest person, citing his identity papers. Reuters could not independently verify Sodimejo's age.

Sodimejo's grandson said he had been taken to hospital last week because of his deteriorating health.

"The problem was he didn't want to eat or drink," said grandson Suryanto, who like his grandfather, goes by one name.

He then insisted on being brought home, and died several days later, Suryanto said. Sodimejo was buried on Monday morning in a local cemetery.

According to Guinness World Records, Jeanne Calment, a French woman, had the longest confirmed human lifespan. She died in 1997 at the age of 122.

. — Reuters

