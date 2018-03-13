Indonesia welcoming its first major Yayoi Kusama exhibition in May

Yayoi Kusama's ‘Infinity Mirrored Room ― Brilliance of the Souls’, 2014, has been on view in MACAN's sculpture garden since the museum's opening. ― AFP picJAKARTA, March 13 ― Museum MACAN is set to stage a survey of works by Yayoi Kusama that will mark the country's first major show devoted to the crowd-drawing Japanese artist.

MACAN will be the third and final stop for “Yayoi Kusama: Life is the Heart of a Rainbow,” which has recently been shown at National Gallery Singapore and the Queensland Art Gallery & Gallery of Modern Art. Showcasing Kusama's signature use of dots, pumpkins and nets, as well as her approach to space in large-scale installations, the show surveys 70 years of the artist's work, going back to the 1950s and illustrating noteworthy periods in her life and career.

Since its November opening, MACAN ― Indonesia's first museum devoted to modern and contemporary art ― has featured Kusama's iconic “Infinity Mirrored Room: Brilliance of the Souls” in its sculpture garden, and this work will be included among the more than 130 works in the Jakarta exhibition. Paintings, sculptures and works on paper will be joined by five installations, one of which is also MACAN's most recent acquisition, Kusama's 2017 work “I Want to Love on the Festival Night.”

Also included are works from “My Eternal Soul,” the artist's ongoing series that now includes more than 500 paintings, 24 of which appear in the exhibition.

Among the artist's most widely recognized works going on display are “Dots Obsession” (2013/2016), “Narcissus Garden” (1966/2018), “THE SPIRITS OF THE PUMPKINS DESCENDED INTO THE HEAVENS” (2015) and “The Obliteration Room” (2002-ongoing), an interactive installation that has been viewed by almost 5 million people around the world.

“Yayoi Kusama: Life is the Heart of a Rainbow” will be at MACAN from May 12 - September 9. ― AFP-Relaxnews