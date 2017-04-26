Last updated -- GMT+8

India’s Srishti Kaur crowned Miss Teen Universe

Wednesday April 26, 2017
04:00 PM GMT+8

Srishti Kaur of India is crowned Miss Teen Universe in Managua on April 25, 2017. — AFP picSrishti Kaur of India is crowned Miss Teen Universe in Managua on April 25, 2017. — AFP picMANAGUA, April 26 — Srishti Kaur from India yesterday was crowned Miss Teen Universe 2017, beating out 25 other contestants from around the world in the annual beauty pageant.

Samantha Pierre from Canada and Ary Trava from Mexico were the runners-up in the event held at the Ruben Dario National Theater in Nicaragua's capital Managua.

Kaur also won the prize for best national costume.

Xirelle Agustin from the Philippines won in the Teen Popularity category, while Nicole Obando from Costa Rica won the award for Teen Charm.

The six-year-old beauty pageant for teens aged 15 to 19 is held by the Miss Universe Organisation.

Pageant contestants came mostly from Latin America and the Caribbean, though two came from Africa and one from Europe. — AFP

