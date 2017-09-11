India Mahdavi creates collection of velvets for Pierre Frey

'True Velvet,' the Pierre Frey fabric collection by India Mahdavi. — Pierre Frey x India Mahdavi pic via AFPPARIS, Sept 11 — Designer and architect India Mahdavi joined forces for the project with the venerable French design house Pierre Frey. The result of their collaboration is the "True Velvet," a collection that emphasises the rich colour and texture of velvet.

For her first ever collection of fabrics for Pierre Frey, "True Velvet," India Mahdavi, who is known as the "Queen of Colour," sought to put an emphasis on colour, which has been her signature in her interior designs, notably the Sketch restaurant in London, which is overwhelmingly pink, or the pistachio green Ladurée tea house in Geneva.

With this in mind she set about creating a polychrome collection that would illuminate interiors. As for the choice of fabric, she decided on velvet.

Designer India Mahdavi — Pierre Frey x India Mahdavi pic via AFP"Velvet is one of the rare materials that is sensual and at the same time can carry luminous deep colour. I like to make use of contrasts that play on graphic elements and intense bright colours. With this collection, velvet has taken another dimension, which is both joyful and enveloping, the image of all that I love."

"True Velvet" offers 80 monochrome shades, as well as two geometric prints "Diamonds" and "Stripes."

Finally, the collection is available in three different weaves: Fine, (cotton), medium (cotton) and bold (cotton and mohair).

India Mahdavi launched her first collection of furniture in 2003. She has worked for the gallerist Patrick Seguin and the fashion designer Alber Elbaz. She has also designed interiors for such venues as Monte Carlo Beach Hotel in Monaco and The Gallery at Sketch in London.

The Pierre Frey design house regularly collaborates with renowned artists and designers. In April 2015, the company brought out a range produced in collaboration with American graffiti artist Toxic. In 2014, it joined forces for another collection with French actress and designer Louise Bourgoin. — AFP-Relaxnews