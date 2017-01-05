Last updated Saturday, January 07, 2017 12:04 am GMT+8

Incredible footage of drone racing up a mountain will leave you breathless (VIDEO)

Thursday January 5, 2017
02:19 PM GMT+8

NEW YORK, Jan 5 — Bogged down at work and in need of a dose of inspiration to kickstart your circuits?

If you’ve got a couple minutes to spare, we’ve got just the thing for you.

Drone enthusiast Gab707’s latest video sees his drone capture some downright astonishing footage over the Hubschhorn East ridge of Switzerland’s Simplon pass.

The video sees the drone race up the snow-covered mountain right to the peak, with the sweeping and dizzyingly beautiful shot accompanied by an intense instrumental for dramatic effect.

If this doesn't make your afternoon, nothing will.

