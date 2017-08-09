In the US, solar eclipse set to draw migration of spectators

For about two minutes and 40 seconds on August 21, about 12 million people living on the narrow path of totality from the east to west coast of the United States will get the chance to witness a total solar eclipse. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Aug 9 — Despite higher ticket prices, bookings to cities that lie on the direct path of the solar eclipse in the US have gone up a collective 418 per cent, according to one online price comparison site.

For about two minutes and 40 seconds on August 21, about 12 million people living on the narrow path of totality from the east to west coast of the United States will get the chance to witness a total solar eclipse, when the moon moves in front of the sun, turning day into night.

Anyone within a 70-mile-wide path (112km) from Oregon to South Carolina will experience the total eclipse, a celestial event that hasn’t touched the US mainland since 1979, and is the first to span the continent since 1918.

The significance of the event hasn’t been lost on Americans, as new figures from Hipmunk show that travel to cities like Nashville, Portland, Kansas and Omaha have shot up the week of August 21, compared to the same period last year.

In aggregate, bookings to seven cities that lie on the path of totality are up 418 per cent.

The average per cent increase in bookings across the board is 29 per cent.

Those cities include Nashville, TN; Portland OR; Omaha, NE; Knoxville, TN; Kansas City, MO; St. Louis, MO and Columbia, SC.

Average flight prices have also gone up for eclipse weekend, with airfare to Nashville posting an increase of 75 per cent compared to the rest of the month, from US$403 to US$708 (RM1,727 to RM3,034).

Airfare to Portland, OR is also up 45 per cent, from US$377 to US$546. — AFP-Relaxnews