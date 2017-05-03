Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Haze

Life

In Siberia, a neutrino telescope is in the making (VIDEO)

Wednesday May 3, 2017
09:10 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Ramsay is opening a Hell’s Kitchen-themed restaurant in VegasThe Edit: Ramsay is opening a Hell’s Kitchen-themed restaurant in Vegas

Anti-doping agency: Three more Russian athletes admit to dopingAnti-doping agency: Three more Russian athletes admit to doping

The Edit: Can this AI burglar alarm predict break-ins?The Edit: Can this AI burglar alarm predict break-ins?

The Edit: Why purity is the key for treasured S. Korean breedThe Edit: Why purity is the key for treasured S. Korean breed

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

MOSCOW, May 3 — It’s best known as the deepest lake in the world

The telescope will be housed underneath the lake’s icy waters. — Reuters screencapThe telescope will be housed underneath the lake’s icy waters. — Reuters screencapBut Siberia’s Lake Baikal is also home to a science experiment which could help us better understand the fundamental nature of the Universe.

That’s because scientists have started building the second cluster of deep underwater neutrino telescopes.

Neutrinos are thought to be the second most common particles in the Universe - with trillions of them streaming through our bodies every second.

But little is understood about them.

Scientists hope that building the huge telescope under Lake Baikal’s icy waters will help track these invisible particles and reveal more about their nature.

These scientists have to find the particles deep underground - far away from interference by cosmic radiation.

The telescope will record data on the interaction between neutrinos and the Baikal water. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline