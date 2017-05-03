In Siberia, a neutrino telescope is in the making (VIDEO)

MOSCOW, May 3 — It’s best known as the deepest lake in the world

The telescope will be housed underneath the lake’s icy waters. — Reuters screencapBut Siberia’s Lake Baikal is also home to a science experiment which could help us better understand the fundamental nature of the Universe.

That’s because scientists have started building the second cluster of deep underwater neutrino telescopes.

Neutrinos are thought to be the second most common particles in the Universe - with trillions of them streaming through our bodies every second.

But little is understood about them.

Scientists hope that building the huge telescope under Lake Baikal’s icy waters will help track these invisible particles and reveal more about their nature.

These scientists have to find the particles deep underground - far away from interference by cosmic radiation.

The telescope will record data on the interaction between neutrinos and the Baikal water. — Reuters