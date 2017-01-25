Last updated Wednesday, January 25, 2017 9:54 am GMT+8

In London, a dog’s life to wish for (VIDEO)

Wednesday January 25, 2017
Image of a dog sightseeing London in a bus from the Reuters video.Image of a dog sightseeing London in a bus from the Reuters video.LONDON, Jan 25 — The world's “first” tour bus designed especially for dogs took some pampered pooches on sightseeing tours of London in January.

Tour bus promoter said over 160 dogs enjoyed a ride on the “K9” bus over the three days (January 16-19) of the one-off event, with the route concentrated on London's dog-walking hotspots.

Dog owners joined their pets on board the traditional London bus painted green and sporting new seat covers, and the rides were sold out every day, the promoter told Reuters in an emailed statement.

The tours started one day earlier than scheduled due to the event's popularity, the organisers said. — Reuters

