In China, money is no object when it comes to perfect wedding photographs (VIDEO)

China’s lucrative wedding photography industry shows no sign of drying up. In 2014, it was valued at US$11.7 billion. — Reuters picBEIJING, Aug 26 — They say, money can’t buy you love...but for these couples, it can at least get you a picture perfect moment.

“From the woman’s point of view, this is a memento. So you dress yourself up really beautifully, and feel like you’re really important. My fiancé also thinks it’s worth it, so we can have these beautiful memories for the future,” wedding photography customer Chen Xueling said.

In China, up to 25 per cent of some couple’s wedding budgets are spent on photography.

It’s not just a domestic market either. Capturing till death do you part for some in China’s growing middle class knows no borders.

“Some people just want to be in front of famous landmarks in London like Big Ben or the London Eye. Others might have lived in the UK before, so they choose a small English town like those in the Cotswolds,” UK Wedding founder Jeff Lu said.

Some are even stepping outside the box and getting snapped underwater.

“It’s always been very calm, never intense, both of us have always been good to each other. If you’re always thinking about the other like this then the feelings will never fade,” underwater wedding photography customer Xu Jiaqian said.

And the lucrative industry shows no sign of drying up. In 2014, it was valued at US$11.7 billion (RM49.8 billion).

Proving for some saying cheese, is as — if not more — important as saying I do. — Reuters