Iggy Pop and Billabong prove ‘life is better in boardshorts’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 — Iggy Pop has channelled his laidback style into a fashion collection for Billabong.

Named “Iggy Pop x Billabong LAB,” the 17-piece apparel and accessories line for both men and women comprises graphic t-shirts, cropped tops, wetsuit jackets, caps and beach towels — as well as three different styles of boardshort. A campaign video for the collection sees the star modelling the pieces during an at-home jam session.

“I usually wake up and stay nude for three or four hours,” said the legendary singer in a statement. “And when I feel like getting formal, I'll put on boardshorts. Life is better in boardshorts.”

“We are honored to be working so closely with Iggy on this curated men's and women's collection,” said Scott Hargraves, VP of Global Marketing at Billabong, in a statement. “He's a true cultural icon, and we hope to pay homage to this living legend through our collaboration.”

Billabong announces exclusive collaboration with Iggy Pop. — Billabong/PRNewsfoto pic via AFPThe collaboration, which was launched yesterday, was largely inspired by Iggy's gig posters that from the '80s and '90s, combining his proto-punk attitude with Billabong's laidback surf DNA.

Fun and personal, it is described by the brand as an “original collaboration that authentically reflects Iggy's attitude towards life and art.” The launch also coincides with Billabong's 1980s and 1990s punk-inspired Spring 2018 collection, which draws on the surf and skate influences of the era.

Billabong LAB works with The Thread Shop, Sony Music's innovative merchandising company, to support artists, musicians, designers, photographers and surf icons and create fashionable and unique new merchandise.

The Iggy Pop x Billabong LAB collection can be viewed at here. — AFP-Relaxnews