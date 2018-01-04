Iconic black gowns seen on the red carpet from recent years

Angelina Jolie at the 84th Annual Academy Awards in Atelier Versace. ― AFP pixLOS ANGELES, Jan 4 ― This weekend will see the most famous women in Hollywood take to the Golden Globes red carpet for the first big event of 2018, with many of them set to wear black as a radical statement against gender and racial inequality. In anticipation of the fierce looks expected on Sunday, we take a look at some of the most standout all-black red carpet outfits from recent years.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie's iconic black Atelier Versace dress sparked memes across the globe after she wore it to the Oscars back in 2012, thanks to its daring thigh-high split.

Marion Cotillard

French actress Marion Cotillard stunned on the red carpet in Cannes last spring, in a dazzling fitted black gown by Armani Prive.

Beyonce

Singer Beyonce demonstrated how effortlessly elegant a strapless black dress can be at the Oscars in 2005.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts garnered praise at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016 when she teamed her voluminous black Armani Prive gown with bare feet.

Christina Hendricks

Christian Siriano was the designer behind Christina Hendricks' jaw-dropping appearance at the 2013 Emmy Awards.

Selena Gomez at the 2017 American Music Awards. ― AFP picSelena Gomez

Singer and actress Selena Gomez put a rocky spin on red carpet dressing at last year's American Music Awards, where she sported a black leather minidress.

Amy Adams

Amy Adams put a sparkly twist on the classic LBD at the 2017 Golden Globes, with a slinky, sequined gown by Tom Ford.

Charlize Theron

Never underestimate the power of a dramatic train ― a style that Charlize Theron pulled off with aplomb in a Dior gown at the 2014 Academy Awards ceremony.

Lorde

The LBD is a classic, but sometimes a sharp blazer, slinky crop top and wide pants do the job just as well, as Lorde proved in her Narciso Rodriguez outfit at the Golden Globes in 2015.

Kate Winslet

British star Kate Winslet kept things asymmetrical and edgy in Antonio Berardi for the 2016 BAFTA red carpet. ― AFP-Relaxnews