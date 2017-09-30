Iceland inspires Issey Miyake’s spring/summer 2018 collection (VIDEO)

PARIS, Sept 30 ― Issey Miyake's spring/summer 2018 collection is a journey to memory land.

The drift of memories are transmitted into flowy three-dimensional garments with abstract, hazy patterns reminiscent of creative director Yoshiyuki Miyamae's travels to Iceland.

Miyamae said the harsh and primitive Icelandic volcanic terrain, that pulsed with life, inspired his creations and he wanted to "visualise the experience in the garments."

Issey Miyake's signature three-dimensional fabrics, using “Baked Stretch” and “Steam Stretch” technology, brought waves and textures to balloon dresses and poncho tops, hewing close to Miyamae's idea of uneven and ambivalent memories. ― Reuters

Models present creations by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Issey Miyake during Fashion Week in Paris, September 29, 2017. ― Reuters pic