i Light Marina Bay lights up for the family

Ultra (Light) by Felix Raspall, Carlos Banon, Manuel Garrido and Mohan Elara is one of 20 light art installations around the Marina Bay waterfront for I Light Marina Bay. ― Picture by Felix Raspall, Carlos Banon, Manuel Garrido and Mohan ElaraSINGAPORE, Jan 21 — The annual i Light Marina Bay event will offer quite a few firsts this year — it will see the introduction of three “festival hubs” that will focus on interactive activities for the family, and involve a collaboration with international light festivals.

Now into its fifth edition, the sustainable light-art festival will see 20 light-art installations — down from 25 last year — located around the Marina Bay waterfront between March 3 and 26, with each “hub” also offering sustainability-themed workshops, children-friendly activities, and food and beverage options at The Promontory @ Marina Bay, The Float @ Marina Bay and the Bayfront Event Space.

This year’s theme is Light & Nature, with works exploring the relationship of light with nature and the city, and the push and pull between the constructed and the natural in our environment.

The first festival hub at The Promontory @ Marina Bay, the Fantastical World of eco.me, is organised by The Rice Company, an arts and cultural non-profit organisation, and features highlights such as a recycling and upcycling marketplace, a kinetic energy playground and an urban farming showcase.

Inspired by lessons drawn from marine and plant life, it will take place over two weekends from March 3 to 12, and present thematic activities ranging from immersive theatre performances to live music, workshops, and an arts and crafts fair.

Over at The Float @ Marina Bay, families can visit the Art Zoo, an inflatable playground in the setting of an imaginative zoological garden. The young and the young at heart can look forward to an immersive experience at the colourful playground with giant inflatable animal structures.

For food and music lovers, Gastrobeats at the Bayfront Event Space will offer a host of delicacies and live music performances, among other activities.

For the first time, there will be a collaboration with international light festivals — the Amsterdam Light Festival in The Netherlands, Bella Skyway Festival in Poland and Scottsdale Canal Convergence in the United States — through the exchange of four local and international light-art installations.

Moonflower by Singapore artist Lee Yun Qin, featuring more than 800 modular-sized flowers at The Promontory, will be showcased at Scottsdale Canal Convergence 2017, while Northern Lights by Swedish artist Aleksandra Stratimirovic, HYBYCOZO by American artist Yelena Filipchuk and Canadian artist Serge Beaulieu, and Home by Anna Galas from Poland will be displayed here.

Festival curator and principal architect at Zarch Collaboratives Randy Chan said they hope to have a collaborative framework with other festivals to “bring our local artists to an international level”.

“We look forward to see this idea of collaboration, working together with other international festivals in a way to give a larger footprint to what i Light Marina Bay can do, not just in Singapore itself,” added Chan.

This year, there will also be five light-art installations designed by students from National University of Singapore, Nanyang Polytechnic, Singapore University of Technology and Design, LaSalle College of the Arts and Raffles College of Higher Education — the highest participation from local educational institutions to date.

Jason Chen, festival director and director (Place Management) at Urban Redevelopment Authority, said: “We are glad to be able to involve our local community and younger generation to contribute to this meaningful festival. We hope everyone will enjoy the delightful light-art installations and the variety of festival offerings around the Bay, and have a memorable experience.” ― TODAY

*i Light Marina Bay will run from Mar 3 to 26, 7.30pm to 11pm daily (with an extension to 12mn on Fridays and Saturdays), around the Marina Bay waterfront promenade. Admission is free. Visit www.ilightmarinabay.sg for more information.