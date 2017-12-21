Hurricane Sandy’s touch seen in photographer’s work ‘The Last Supper’ (VIDEO)

Screengrab shows Japanese photographer Hiroshi Sugimoto next to his work, ‘Acts of God’. He’s NEW YORK, Dec 21 — Famed Japanese photographer Hiroshi Sugimoto calls his work, Acts of God. He’s referring to his five-panel photograph of wax sculptures recreating Leonardo DaVinci’s iconic work, The Last Supper.

He had stored them in the basement of his New York City studio two blocks from the Hudson River.

Five years ago, Hurricane Sandy struck. Sewage-tainted floodwaters discoloured and warped them.

Gen Aihara manages Sugimoto’s studio. He found the works in putrid-smelling waters but calls what happened next a miracle.

“Jesus was saved. We still can see his face. Nice patina.”

Instead of taking God’s name in vain, Sugimoto credits divine intervention with completing his creation — aging his work in just months what took nature 500 years to do to Leonardo’s masterpiece. The picture partly becomes a painting.

“I see start forming some kind of bacteria maybe, so it was just wet surface. But every day, I watched. Something’s growing, and it made automatic painting, I thought, so, wow, this is wonderful. I start liking it.”

In the print now on display at New York’s Japan Society, the damage makes Jesus appear to cry. Sugimoto sees art in the disfiguration of apostle Thaddeus. Nature contorts his face with a Francis Bacon-ish touch but also grants him a halo.

Sugimoto finds beauty in the Buddhist-tinged aesthetic of impermanence.

“That’s quite normal in Japanese art. Weathered Buddhist figures with one set painted such bright colours. But after thousand years, it’s peeled off. That’s the part of the beauty.” — Reuters