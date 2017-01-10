Hublot’s new manufacture movement gets a Magic Gold case

The Hublot ‘Big Bang Meca-10 Magic Gold’ wristwatch. — Handout via AFPGENEVA, Jan 10 — Hublot has unveiled the “Big Bang Meca-10 Magic Gold,” a timepiece bringing the Swiss watchmaker’s latest manufacture movement — the HUB1201 — to a case finished in scratch-resistant Magic Gold.

The world’s hardest 18-carat gold, developed by Hublot and certified by the Swiss office for precious metals (Bureau du contrôle des Métaux Précieux), is matched for the first time with the HUB1201 calibre, Hublot’s new manufacture movement. The calibre’s workings are showcased on the watch face, along with the architecture of the power reserve. The “Big Bang Meca-10 Magic Gold” is a limited-edition wristwatch with just 200 models.

Creativity, innovation, expertise

The case and the bezel are made from polished Magic Gold, a patented material produced by the fusion of 24-carat gold and ceramic, ensuring high-level scratch-resistance. The alloy has already been used in several Hublot models, including the “Big Bang Ferrari” and the “Big Bang Unico.”

The “Big Bang Meca-10 Magic Gold” uses the HUB1201 calibre, a mechanical manual-winding skeleton movement with hours, minutes and small seconds functions, and a 10-day power reserve, whose original architecture is showcased on the watch face.

This 200-piece limited edition watch comes with a black, structured, lined rubber strap with a black-plated titanium and black ceramic folding clasp.

The watch was revealed ahead of the SIHH (Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie) luxury watch show, held in Geneva, Switzerland, January 16 to 20. — AFP-Relaxnews