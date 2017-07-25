How you can master this micro trend: Polka dots

A model wearing polka dots at Maison Margiela Fall/Winter ‘17. — AFP picNEW YORK, July 25 — The fall/winter runways were covered in spots. Here’s how to wear the trend now.

It might have been a print that your parents dressed you in as a child, but polka dots don’t have to be cutesy. Indeed, for fall/winter, polka dots popped up at a number of shows including Emporio Armani and Maison Margiela on refined, ladylike dresses which harkened back to the elegance of the 1930s and 40s. At Balenciaga in particular, large black dots covered a white couture gown, which had been designed to celebrate the fashion house’s 100th anniversary.

What’s more, unlike other new season trends such as fluffy outerwear and corduroy that can’t be worn until colder weather sets in, polka dots provide the perfect opportunity to make a head start on new season fashion. Read on for five ways to wear the trend now.

Swimsuit by Tory Burch

With its sweetheart neckline and flattering halter straps, Tory Burch’s navy-and-white swimsuit has a definite Marilyn Monroe vibe.

(Available at www.net-a-porter.com, US$250 or RM1,070)

Shirt by Topshop

This easy-to-wear monochrome shirt would be ideal for either work or play.

(Available at www.topshop.com, US$58)

Leather pouch by Comme des Garçons. — AFP picLeather pouch by Comme des Garçons

Japanese label Comme des Garçons regularly uses polka dots in its designs, and this playful leather pouch is one of the brand’s signature pieces.

(Available at www.net-a-porter.com, US$190)

Shoes by Zara

Probably the easiest way to wear the polka dot trend, Zara’s smart heeled pumps would look great with a pair of black skinny jeans.

(Available at www.zara.com, US$59.90)

Skirt by The Reformation

This feminine skirt could be dressed up with a silk camisole and heels, or worn casually with a white T-shirt and sandals. In other words, it’s a no-brainer.

(Available at www.thereformation.com, US$148) — AFP-Relaxnews

Shoes by Zara. — AFP pic