How to tackle loneliness among refugees? Match them with friends (VIDEO)

LONDON, July 9 — Meet Abu Haron, the Sudanese refugee who inspired Londoner Anneke Elwes to set up HostNation, a website that matches refugees with volunteer befrienders in their neighbourhood.

The project aims to tackle the loneliness and isolation common among asylum seekers and refugees due to language barriers, poverty, and a lack of social support. — Reuters

Sudanese refugee Abu Haron, 23, and his British friend Anneka Elwes, 55, in Elwes’ north London home, Great Britain, July 4, 2017. — Picture by Thomas Reuters Foundation via Reuters