How to safely watch the solar eclipse in the US next month

A solar eclipse will be visible across the whole of North America on August 21. — Reuters picNEW YORK, July 31 — On August 21, the stars will align, so to speak, and offer more than 300 million people in the US the chance to witness a total solar eclipse. But the public is being advised that there is a right way — and a wrong way — to watch this celestial phenomenon.

For two to three hours, the whole of North America will experience a partial solar eclipse as the moon moves in front of the sun, blocking its rays.

Halfway through the event, anyone within a 70-mile-wide path (112 km) from Oregon to South Carolina will experience a total eclipse, when the moon completely blocks out the sun, turning day into night for about 2 minutes, 40 seconds.

Ahead of the event, Nasa has released a few tips on how to observe the phenomenon while protecting your eyesight.

- Plan ahead and get your hands on special-purpose solar filters like eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer, so you can look at the sun safely.

The devices should meet the following criteria:

- Certification information with a designated ISO 12312-2 international standard.

- Have the manufacturer’s name and address printed somewhere on the product.

- Do not use if they are older than three years, or have scratched or wrinkled lenses.

- Nasa also recommends the following five manufacturers of eclipse glasses and handheld solar viewers that meet the ISO standard for such products: American Paper Optics, Baader Planetarium (AstroSolar Silver/Gold film only), Rainbow Symphony, Thousand Oaks Optical, and TSE 17.

- More than 6,800 libraries across the US are distributing safety-certified glasses and hosting educational viewing events. For a list of participating libraries, visit https://www.starnetlibraries.org/2017eclipse.

- Remember that ordinary sunglasses are not safe for looking directly at the sun, nor is a telescope, unfiltered camera, binoculars or other optical device.

- An alternative method of viewing the partially eclipsed sun is pinhole projection. With this method, sunlight streams through a small hole — such as a pencil hole in a piece of paper, or even the space between your fingers — onto a makeshift screen, such as a piece of paper or the ground. It’s important to only watch the screen, not the sun. Never look at the sun through the pinhole.

To watch through your fingers, cross the outstretched, slightly open fingers of one hand over the outstretched, slightly open fingers of the other. With your back to the sun, look at your hands’ shadow on the ground. The little spaces between your fingers will project a grid of small images on the ground, showing the sun as a crescent during the partial phases of the eclipse.

Nasa Television is airing real-time coverage of the event in a four-hour program that will include images from the International Space Station, high-altitude aircrafts and balloons and ground observations. — AFP-Relaxnews