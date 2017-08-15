How to rock the ankle sock trend this fall

Jimmy Choo on Instagram featuring Kendall Jenner during the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. — AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 15 — Knowing how to dress during the weeks stretching from the end of summer to the beginning of fall can be complicated, but fashion girls everywhere have come up with a solution, in the form of the humble ankle sock.

Forget everything you thought you knew about not pairing socks with sandals — everyone from singers Rihanna and Rita Ora to supermodel Kendall Jenner has been rocking the trend recently. But pairing your favourite footwear (you can also road test the look with closed shoes, sneakers and boots) with a statement sock not only creates an instantly directional look — it also serves a practical purpose for inter-seasonal dressing. Here are five ways to test out the trend.

Sheer

Kendall Jenner hit the headlines earlier this year when she showed up on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a pair of sheer socks with her Jimmy Choo “Minny” sandals. Sheer socks are a subtle way of tapping into the trend, and have the added advantage of matching all your shoes. Try the “Nude 8” style from Wolford to recreate the look. (www.wolfordshop.com)

Mesh

The next step up from the sheer sock is the mesh version, which will add a little attitude to your look. The “Hypnotic Net Women Anklets” from Falke will lend your footwear a playful texture and depth. (www.falke.com)

Sporty

Add a sporty vibe to your ensemble with a pair of preppy, wool socks such as these ones from Miu Miu, which feature navy blue piping around the turn-down cuffs, and a ribbed design for extra texture. (www.miumiu.com)

Pastel

Prolong summer for as long as possible by opting for a pair of socks in a pretty pastel hue. These cotton-blend socks in baby blue from designer Maria La Rosa should do the trick nicely. (www.net-a-porter.com)

Decorative

Finally, show your appreciation for the ankle sock trend by going all out with a bold, decorative pair. Gucci has several options, but we think this ruffled pair featuring a string of faux pearls and crystals says it all. (www.matchesfashion.com) — AFP-Relaxnews