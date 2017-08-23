How to make your summer blonde last into fall

Chlorine and sun exposure can wreak havoc on blonde strands, so eliminate brassiness with a purple or silver shampoo. — AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 23 — If summer has left you with a head full of sun-kissed highlights then you’ll no doubt want to keep hold of them for as long as possible. Here’s how to take care of blonde hair as we head into fall.

Get a salon gloss treatment

“When you want to keep shiny sun-kissed highlights, you need to get some gloss, which means closing the cuticle and making the hair shiny,” says Seiko Kubota, a colour specialist at the luxury New York salon ION Studio. An in-salon gloss treatment can enhance and revitalize colour, as well as giving dull, frazzled hair a boost, making it a great post-summer investment.

Go purple

Chlorine and sun exposure can wreak havoc on blonde strands, so eliminate brassiness or warm tones with a specialist purple or silver shampoo. Drybar’s new Blonde Ale Brightening Shampoo is one example — it promises to boost the blonde without making the hair feel stripped or dry, thanks to the presence of moisturising keratin.

Use a lightening spray

Lightening sprays have come a long way since the lemon-infused products of the 1990s that left hair bleached and feeling like straw. Klorane’s Sun Lightening Spray with Chamomile and Honey uses the power of natural ingredients to gradually lighten hair and increase its shine, offering a way to maximise blonde hues even after your vacation is over.

Masque away

Counteract the drying effects of the summer with regular at-home conditioning treatments such as Bumble and Bumble’s new While You Sleep Overnight Damage Repair Masque, which contains evening primrose and camelia pil to nourish and moisturise hair.

Get a trim

The key to beautiful hair of any colour is to keep it healthy, so if your ends are fried after months in the sun, a quick trim will perk up your locks by getting rid of split ends and reducing fly-aways. Shedding dull ends will revitalise the appearance of your hair, making it appear thicker and leaving it easier to style, so you can show off that hard-earned sunkissed color. — AFP-Relaxnews