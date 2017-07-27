How to make monochrome makeup work for summer

Emily Ratajkowski at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. — AFP pic NEW YORK, July 27 — The words ‘summer makeup’ might bring to mind images of colourful lipsticks and mismatched pastel shades, but several high-profile beauty stars have been bucking the trend of late with an edgier monochrome look.

Monochrome makeup, which involves wearing similar colours on the eyes, lips and cheeks, is surprisingly well suited to summer, as it works brilliantly with neutrals of all varieties — especially those with bronze, pink, or orange undertones.

For proof of this, look no further than Olivia Munn, Emily Ratajkowski and Kylie Jenner, who have all been snapped on the red carpet recently rocking a polished, matchy-matchy look.

According to L’Oréal Paris celebrity makeup artist Sir John, the best way to keep your look on the right side of the 1990s is to play around with texture.

He says: “I love to create a variety of textures within a look, so I opt for matte shadows on the eyes, nude matte lips and then bronzed, glowing skin to create contrast.”

Summery monochrome makeup shouldn’t be too heavy handed, so it is important that the skin is at its healthy best. Nude tones are a fantastic way of drawing attention to a sunkissed glow, but apply moisturizer anyway to keep the complexion dewy.

If you are opting for a dusky pink monochrome look like Olivia Munn, then try dabbing a little tinted moisturiser such as L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Rosy Tone Moisturizer on the cheeks for an extra boost of colour.

A quick sweep of highlighter in your chosen shade, run along the cheekbones and cupid’s brow, will illuminate your features.

Contrast all this shimmer with a matte eyeshadow in powder formula. L’Oréal Paris’ Colour Riche Mono Matte Eyeshadows come in several nude tones that flatter all skin tones. Sir John recommends continuing the matte theme when it comes to the lips, using a liquid lipstick like the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Lip Paint Matte to keep the look velvety.

And for the finishing touches? Prove your dedication to the look and gain extra monochromatic brownie points by copying Emily Ratajkowski and extending the colour theme to your jewelry. — AFP-Relaxnews