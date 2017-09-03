How to go bold with your makeup this fall

Singer Katy Perry performs to conclude the 'Katy Perry - Witness World Wide.' — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 3 — For all the buzz surrounding natural, low-key makeup, we have seen a lot of bold and creative beauty looks on the red carpet throughout the summer, with metallics, colour blocking and dramatic lashes all proving popular with the stars. Here is how to recreate the look.

Metallics

Metallics have been huge all summer, and with a host of disco-inspired beauty products hitting the shelves this fall, the trend seems set to continue into the next season. Just ask L’Oréal Paris celebrity makeup artist Sir John, who says: “Metallic and colour block makeup are the looks I keep coming back to with all my clients.” The trend can be worn on the lips, in which case Sir John suggests contrasting a shimmy lip colour such as Infallible Paints Metallic Lipcolors with a matte foundation, to keep the overall effect from becoming too shiny. Alternatively, you could draw inspiration from Katy Perry’s bold stage looks of late and focus on glittery eyes using a product like Infallible Paints Metallics Eye Shadow, balancing out the look with a matte lip. A little highlighter will lift the complexion and keep things dewy.

Colour blocking

Colour blocking is an easy and playful way to achieve a high-impact look, and has been mastered by multiple stars lately, including the reigning red carpet queen Zendaya. To channel her style, Sir John recommends using colours that will ‘pop’ against your skin tone, such as a pink lip and cobalt eyeliner combo for fair skin, an orange lip and violet eyeliner for medium to tan skin, and a purple lip and ivy green eyeliner for dark complexions. He suggests focusing on velvety matte textures that will prevent things looking cakey, citing L’Oréal Paris’ Colour Riche Matte Lipstick series as an example of where to start.

Bold lashes

“Sometimes, a bold lash is the only thing you need to create a bold and dramatic look,” says Sir John, and he clearly isn’t alone in his thinking. This weekend’s MTV VMAs saw Nicki Minaj step out sporting a relatively low-key smoky eye and nude lip, but the star’s look was polished and on-point, thanks to her killer lashes. To recreate the trend without falsies, Sir John stresses the importance of a lash primer, such as this Voluminous Lash Primer, which should be applied and left to dry before following up with a coat of eyeliner, swept along the entire lash line. Two coats of your favourite mascara will complete the look. — AFP-Relaxnews