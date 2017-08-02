How to get Sofia Richie’s summer look

Sofia Richie posted this photo on Instagram that shows her sporting some very unusual swimwear in Jamaica. — AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 2 — Vacation season has hit the fashion world, and the stars are kindly taking to social media to share their holiday looks with the rest of the world. Although the glamorous outfits and exotic destinations have us green with envy, their Instagram posts serve as a helpful lesson in effortless summer style. Today we’re taking a masterclass in beachwear from model Sofia Richie, who has just posted a photo that shows her sporting some very unusual swimwear in Jamaica.

Let’s start from the bottom up: Richie’s wide-legged, pinstriped trousers are not your average choice for splashing around in the ocean, but we have to admit that they make for a directional look. The star appears to have rolled hers up to mid-calf and left them slightly unbuttoned at the waist for a casual vibe. If this is something you’re keen to recreate, then consider investing in a pair of crepe pants like these navy ones from Veronica Beard, which also feature a fun lace-up detail at the waist.

The trousers are undoubtedly the star piece of this look, and Sofia keeps everything else minimal, with a simple black triangle bikini and studded oversized sunglasses polishing off the look. For the bikini, something very simple like this halter-neck top from Melissa Odabash should do the trick, while these pearl-encrusted shades from designer eyewear brand Freda Banana will emulate Sofia’s funky style. Add a simple bangle or two, slick the hair back into a centre-parted ponytail, and your edgy Jamaican beach look will be complete. — AFP-Relaxnews