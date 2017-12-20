How to enjoy your Christmas meal, without feeling like a stuffed turkey

Following a few simple healthy steps will help you to avoid overdoing it on Christmas Day. — Istock.com pic via AFPPARIS, Dec 20 — The festive season can seem like an endless string of parties, food, and alcohol, which, although fun, can leave you feeling heavy and sluggish by Christmas Day. Here we round up some tips on how you can enjoy all of the festive foods you love on the big day, but without overindulging too much.

Start the day with some exercise

Christmas morning can be hectic, with kids, presents, and preparing the dinner. However, if you can start your day with some exercise it can help offset some of the damage done later with too much food and alcohol. Try heading outside into the fresh air for a jog, taking some time at home with an online workout video, or even just starting the day with a brisk walk. It will also give you some time to yourself before friends and family arrive, and help work up a healthy appetite to enjoy your Christmas dinner.

Fill up on veggies

Although much of the food served during the festive season is high in fat, sugar, and calories, there are also plenty of seasonal vegetables to enjoy as part of your Christmas dinner. Make sure you fill you plate with winter veggies such as carrots, Brussels sprouts, and roast parsnips to help you reach your five-a-day, which can be difficult during the festive season.

Don’t forget about fruit

Sweet treats during Christmas often include cookies, Christmas cakes, and plenty of candies and chocolates, but don’t forget about fruit. Oranges and clementines are traditional fruits to eat at this time of year so try snacking on them during Christmas Day as a way to curb your sweet tooth. Dried fruits such as sultanas and raisins are also popular this time of year, and a more nutritious alternative to chocolate. Mix them with some nuts for a protein boost and healthier way to snack.

Pace yourself

Christmas Day is often a boozy affair, but try to pace yourself throughout the day and you’ll be grateful you did the next morning. Although it can be tempting to start drinking early, a glass of champagne with breakfast or opening a bottle of wine while cooking, waiting until you sit down for your Christmas dinner will help reduce the amount of time you spend drinking. Also make sure that you alternate between alcohol and water throughout the day to make sure you don’t overdo it. — AFP-Relaxnews