How effective are hand sanitisers? (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Jan 21 ― We’ve probably all used hand sanitisers at some point, thinking that they give us some measure of protection against picking up some bug or another. But really, how effective are these hand sanitisers? The guys at AsapScience put this to the test and the results may surprise you.

Most hand sanitisers contain alcohol which kills microbes and if left on the skin for 30 seconds or more, can even kill 99.9% of bacteria present and some other viruses including influenza A.

However, we still need soap and water as sanitisers don’t get rid of dirt and grime.

In a 2009 study conducted in Australia, vaccinated hospital workers were infected with the influenza A virus to test the effectiveness of the various types of cleaning products. The first group washed their hands with regular soap and water, the next three groups used a combination of alcohols and anti-bacterials while the last group was the control group that used nothing.

Hand sanitisers aren't all they're made out to be. ― Screengrab from YouTube videoAs expected the control group had the most viral DNA present but the group with the least viral DNA was surprise, surprise, the soap and water group.

Now we come to the question of the type of soap. Are anti-bacterial soaps better than regular soaps? It turns out, no. In fact, anti-bacterial soaps have been found to be bad for the environment because they contain tricoslan, which is among the top 10 contaminants in US rivers. More frightening is the possibility of tricoslan being linked to antibiotic resistance in bacteria.

So, rather than use hand sanitisers, why not just rely on good ol’ soap and water? After all, it does seem to have the upper hand.