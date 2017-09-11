How Doutzen Kroes and Tiffany are protecting the elephants this fashion week

Doutzen Kroes photographed by Reed Krakoff for #KnotOnMyPlanet campaign. — Pic courtesy of Tiffany & Co via AFP-RelaxnewsNEW YORK, Sept 11 — Supermodel Doutzen Kroes has teamed up with Tiffany & Co to help end elephant poaching and stop the global demand for ivory.

The jewellery house is supporting the Elephant Crisis Fund (ECF), of which Kroes is a global ambassador, by pledging to donate 100 per cent of the profits from its new ‘Tiffany Save the Wild’ collection to the charity.

The collection features a series of elephant-themed pieces in rose gold and sterling silver, ranging from charms to brooches and necklaces. The brand has committed to donating at least US$1 million (RM4.2 million) by January 31, 2019.

Kroes is also drawing attention to the cause by starring in the new #KnotOnMyPlanet social media campaign, which will run throughout New York Fashion Week, with the help of several famous faces from the fashion industry. Tiffany fall campaign stars Janelle Monáe, Zoë Kravitz, Annie Clark, Elle Fanning and David Halberg will be harnessing their social media power to raise awareness of the campaign, in addition to multiple models including Candice Swanepoel, Miranda Kerr, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski.

“I realised that we could be the last generation to see elephants in the wild so we launched #KnotOnMyPlanet to take urgent action,” said Kroes in a statement.

The #KnotOnMyPlanet campaign has its roots in the fashion sector, having been conceived by David Bonnouvrier, Co-Founder of DNA Model Management, Trish Goff and Kroes herself. It aims to raise funds for the ECF within the fashion industry by asking people to wear a knot (a tribute to the idiom ‘an elephant never forgets') to help raise awareness of the problematic demand for ivory.

The ‘Tiffany Save the Wild’ collection is now available in stores and online at http://www.tiffany.com/collections/save-the-wild, priced from US$150. — AFP-Relaxnews