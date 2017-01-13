How do you describe the colour ‘blue’? Watch these kids try (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Jan 13 — How do you explain colours to a blind person? By trying really hard, just like these kids did in this video by WatchCut.

The kids took turns to bring meaning to colours for blind musician Mac Potts, using sounds, objects and feelings they associate best to colours such as red, blue, yellow and green.

“What about green?” Potts asks a girl.

“Well, green is like [sic] happy and sometimes disgusting,” she replies.

All in all, the video shows a funny yet innocent conversation between people who are trying to communicate with each other.

A screen capture of the WatchCut video showing a little girl explaining colours to a blind man.