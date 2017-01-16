Hot hunk salts steak, sets internet on fire (VIDEO)

The first truly viral food video of 2017 sees a good-looking man donning a white deep scoop tee and Lennon-esque sunglasses… slicing and salting a steak. — Screengrab from InstagramISTANBUL, Jan 16 — If you don’t eat steak, you will after watching this clip — which many are calling 2017’s first truly viral food video of 2017.

This carnivore’s delight has ignited so many carnal desires (over 5.3 million views and counting) that it even has James Corden admitting it is “the most erotic” thing he has ever seen.

May we present Nurset Gokce, a well-known Turkish chef, who is now known to the internet as “Salt Bae”.

OK, so you might say, it’s just another video of a good-looking man donning a white deep scoop tee and Lennon-esque sunglasses slicing and salting a steak. Big deal.

But ladies (and a few gentlemen), it’s not what he’s doing, but the way he’s doing it.

Click the video below and you’ll want him to salt more than your steak — guaranteed.

Ottoman steak 🔪 A video posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:44am PST