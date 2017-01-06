Hong Kong’s hardworking helpers let loose on their day off (VIDEO)

After working 12-hour days, 6 days a week, Hong Kong's army of domestic helpers let loose with a variety of activities on Hong Kong streets. ― Reuters picHONG KONG, Jan 6 ― Cleaning, tidying and helping out with kids ― nearly 12 hours a day, 6 days a week.

Hong Kong's army of domestic helpers have little time for fun and games.

But when Sunday comes around hard work turns to turns to hard play ― as these women let down their hair and strut their stuff.

For those who want to break more of a sweat ― sports leagues run all day across the city ― even in the searing Hong Kong heat.

No mercy on the volleyball court ― but lots of friendship and play ― taking their minds off the daily grind.

“I am taking care of two kids ― they are 2 ½ years old and the older is 5 years old. On my rest days I am just so happy I'm doing activities just like mingling with other people and other helpers, “ says May Ann Amato from Philippines.

Back in Central ― modelling school goes curbside.

Women hoping to stretch into a different field altogether ― competing against one another for a coveted spot on professional runways and competitions.

Hong Kong is a city known for its spirited approach to hard work, something these women know more than a little bit about.

And with just one precious day off a week ― they know how to make every moment count. ― Reuters