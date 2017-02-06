Honest materials, strong silhouettes: Consumer trends for Ambiente 2017

Ambiente Trends 2017's delicate structures, honest materials, jumbled pattern and notable shapes. — AFP picRANKFURT, Feb 7 — Ahead of the Ambiente consumer goods fair this month in Frankfurt, trend bureau bora.herke.palmisano has identified some of the key trends for 2017 in areas including design, art, fashion and architecture.

Four scenarios have been created by the team to highlight some of the biggest current trends, illustrated with products selected from the 4,400 exhibitors showing their wares at Ambiente 2017. They include:

Delicate structure

Structures and textures inspired by nature are at the forefront in this trend, as innovative manufacturing and finishing processes create refined surfaces. 3D printing and laser sintering are among the techniques used to evoke ice crystals, surface effects of water, filigree leaf structures and sand shaped by the wind.

Honest materials

High-quality craftsmanship is in the focus here, with a meticulous approach to the original materials creating products that are durable and unostentatious. Earthenware, enamel, cast iron and linen are all used to create goods with a simple look featuring "the charm of the irregular," while colour palettes range from wood to berries.

Jumbled pattern

Carefree youth is the inspiration for this trend, highlighting “the untamed chaos of patterns and motifs” for a fanciful effect. Bright colours are central and cheerful accents are created by toys, buttons and emblems. Geometrical, bizarre, vintage, homemade — these products channel a “creative smorgasbord of style.”

Notable shapes

Traditional modern elegance is found in interior design characterised by clean lines and strong silhouettes. Dense materials such as dark hardwoods, leather, velvet, marble and metal create contrasting surfaces while inlay effects, diamond motifs and geometric patterns are among striking details of this self-confident and heavily charged aesthetic.

Ambiente will feature these and many more styles in the areas of Living, Giving, and Dining February 10-14 in Frankfurt. — AFP-Relaxnews