H&M x Zara Larsson streetwear-inspired capsule to drop on May 18

The ‘H&M x Zara Larsson’ collection goes on sale from May 18, 2017. — Handout via AFPSTOCKHOLM, April 25 — The Swedish clothing giant has partnered with singer Zara Larsson for its latest collaboration, creating a capsule bursting with fun and with vibrant streetwear influences. The “H&M x Zara Larsson” collection goes on sale from May 18 in selected H&M stores and online.

Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson has been involved at every stage of creating this exclusive spring capsule, inspired by her fun, vibrant style and favourite colours. The collection goes big on pink, for example, matched with touches of silver and gold.

“Zara is such an inspiration to fashion and music lovers all around the world. Her energy is so positive and sincere, which together with her was easy to translate into the designs. We also looked a lot at what Zara wears on and off the stage, making sure to incorporate her show-meets-street style,” says Pernilla Wohlfahrt, head of design and creative director at H&M.

The collection includes a wide range of clothing and accessories, such as oversized hooded sweaters, a slogan T-shirt dress, shorts, tops, pants, jackets, caps, a waist pack and thigh boots. Featured fabrics include denim, velvet, mesh, jersey and cotton.

“I am really excited to finally share my collection with H&M. I have had so much fun working with them to design pieces and create a campaign that reflects my personality. I can’t wait to see how girls everywhere wear the pieces to add to their own personal style,” said Zara Larsson.

The “H&M x Zara Larsson” collection is out from May 18 in selected H&M stores and online. — AFP-Relaxnews