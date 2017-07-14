H&M teams up with Erdem, Baz Luhrmann for new campaign

H&M hired Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann to direct a teaser film for the collaboration. — Reuters picSTOCKHOLM, July 14 — Swedish fashion giant H&M has announced it will join forces with Erdem Moralioglu for its latest collaborative designer collection.

The Canadian-born, London-based designer, whose designs are worn by celebrities and royalty alike, will create both men’s and women’s collections for the retailer, with items to go on sale globally in H&M stores and online on November 2.

Not a brand to do things by halves, H&M also hired Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann to direct a teaser film for the collaboration, which was released on YouTube this afternoon.

Commenting on the partnership, Moralioglu said: “I am so happy to collaborate with H&M, and to explore my work on a whole new scale including a menswear collection which I have never done before...It’s also such a thrill to work with Baz Luhrmann, one of the most important storytellers of our time.” — AFP-Relaxnews