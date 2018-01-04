H&M launches new sustainable activewear collection

H&M launches latest sustainable sportswear collection. — Picture courtesy of H&MSTOCKHOLM, Jan 4 — Swedish fashion retailer H&M is extending its green fashion strategy to sportswear, with the launch of a new activewear collection made solely from sustainable materials.

Inspired by the themes of ‘nature’ and ‘strong women’, the collection covers tights, sports bras, hoodies and tops suitable for training, running and yoga. Recycled polyester and elastane feature throughout, and the color palette is based on natural green, black and beige hues. The high fashion aesthetic is combined with functional details such as quick-dry and seamless fabrics, as well as built-in support and ventilation. The collection is available in store and online as of Thursday.

“By bringing together the functional and feminine, the aim is to give customers a stylish, conscious sports collection,” said Petra Smeds, Head Designer of Sportswear for H&M, in a statement. “And not just through the fabrics—we utilized a new knitting technique that creates seamless garments while using less yarn or fabric waste.”

The fast fashion brand has carved out a reputation as one of the pioneers of sustainable fashion initiatives over the past few years, following the launch of its textile recycling scheme back in 2013. The concept encourages shoppers to donate old clothing of any brand in return for an in-store discount, and has in turn led to several ‘Close the Loop’ collections created using recycled cotton. The group introduced its debut ‘H&M Conscious’ collection, made exclusively from sustainable materials, last year, and has set an ‘ultimate goal’ of using more sustainable or recycled materials across its entire range by 2030.

The move is part of a wider trend towards ‘upcycling’ across the fashion industry, with brands such as Barneys, Mango and Rag & Bone all championing sustainable collections or initiatives in 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews