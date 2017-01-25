H&M launches new garment collection campaign ‘Bring It’ (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Jan 25 — H&M has released a brand new film to kick off its next Garment Collecting campaign.

Directed by Crystal Moselle, the film is titled “Bring It”, and encourages people to donate old, ruined or unworn clothes to the retail chain in the name of sustainable fashion. It follows the journey that unwanted garments go on, after being collected in H&M stores.

H&M first launched its worldwide Garment Collecting initiative in 2013, and has collected over 40,000 tonnes of clothing from customers all over the world. The brand has set itself the target of collecting 25,000 tonnes per year by 2020. ― AFP-Relaxnews