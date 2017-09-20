H&M Design Award winner Richard Quinn’s collection on sale soon

One of the looks from Richard Quinn's collection for H&M. — AFP picLONDON, Sept 20 — The Swedish clothing giant revealed yesterday the fruit of its collaboration with Richard Quinn, a young designer who won the sixth edition of the H&M Design Award last November. The 26-year-old British designer, who graduated from Central St Martin’s, has now produced a collection in collaboration with H&M that will go on sale from October 5 online and at the H&M flagship store in London.

The iconic 20th-century cuts and silhouettes, tapestry motifs and traditional imagery of the 1950s and 1960s that won Richard Quinn the 2017 H&M Design Award are all firmly at the heart of this first collection created in collaboration with the Swedish retail giant.

“We believe that Richard’s collection is a great combination of creativity, technical skills and ethical thinking, which has beautifully translated into outstanding pieces that are fashion-forward yet wearable and desirable,” says Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M and H&M Design Award jury chair.

With its strong motifs and head-to-toe prints, the collection features a strapless ball gown in a multicoloured floral print, built up with a corset, tulle and a balloon hem. This is joined by a voluminous metallic flower printed coat, an oversized trench coat with 1980s power shoulders and over-the-knee stiletto sock boots.

“Throughout this whole experience, I’ve been encouraged by H&M to really hold true to my aesthetic and not water it down. I wanted to create intelligent pieces that people would want to wear — and I think we’ve done that,” said Richard Quinn in a news release.

The collection will be available from October 5 in the H&M flagship store in Oxford Circus, London, and online worldwide at www.hm.com. — AFP-Relaxnews