HK cops seek to bring Russian daredevil down to earth with bump (VIDEO)

A rooftop leap as recorded in Sherstyachenko's video. — Screengrab from YouTubeHONG KONG, Feb 6 — Hong Kong, with its many skyscrapers, has long been the destination of choice among daredevil members of the ‘rooftopping’ community.

So far, the police have not stepped in — until now.

The South China Morning Post reported today that Hong Kong police are “looking into” Russian stuntman Oleg Sherstyachenko, who goes by the moniker Oleg Cricket, after he performed a series of toe-curling stunts on the rooftop of a building believed to be in the Admiralty district.

In the video, Sherstyachenko who is a trained gymnast can be seen executing various tricks such as somersaults and balancing on the edge of the building on a skateboard without any visible help from a safety rope or harness.

The video, which was first uploaded to his Instagram page last week, has chalked up more than a million page views.

Sherstyachenko described the stunt as a promotional “collaboration” with UK watch company Circulr on YouTube.

This is not the first time that Sherstyachenko has diced with death in Hong Kong. He performed a similar stunt for an advert for hotel booking website Travel Ticker.