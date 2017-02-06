Last updated Monday, February 06, 2017 1:37 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

HK cops seek to bring Russian daredevil down to earth with bump (VIDEO)

Monday February 6, 2017
12:40 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Moving tribute to Jackie Chan goes viralThe Edit: Moving tribute to Jackie Chan goes viral

Ringgit opens higher against US dollarRinggit opens higher against US dollar

Mourinho taunts Chelsea in style warsMourinho taunts Chelsea in style wars

Record cocaine haul in AustraliaRecord cocaine haul in Australia

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A rooftop leap as recorded in Sherstyachenko's video. — Screengrab from YouTubeA rooftop leap as recorded in Sherstyachenko's video. — Screengrab from YouTubeHONG KONG, Feb 6 — Hong Kong, with its many skyscrapers, has long been the destination of choice among daredevil members of the ‘rooftopping’ community.

So far, the police have not stepped in — until now.

The South China Morning Post reported today that Hong Kong police are “looking into” Russian stuntman Oleg Sherstyachenko, who goes by the moniker Oleg Cricket, after he performed a series of toe-curling stunts on the rooftop of a building believed to be in the Admiralty district.

In the video, Sherstyachenko who is a trained gymnast can be seen executing various tricks such as somersaults and balancing on the edge of the building on a skateboard without any visible help from a safety rope or harness.

The video, which was first uploaded to his Instagram page last week, has chalked up more than a million page views.

Sherstyachenko described the stunt as a promotional “collaboration” with UK watch company Circulr on YouTube.

This is not the first time that Sherstyachenko has diced with death in Hong Kong. He performed a similar stunt for an advert for hotel booking website Travel Ticker.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline