Hindus wade into the Ganges for ‘no moon day’

ALLAHABAD, Jan 27 — Thousands of Hindu devotees across India took a holy dip in the river Ganges on the occasion of “Mauni Amavasya” today.

“Mauni Amavasya” is considered an auspicious day when sun and moon enter into the Capricorn sign according to Hindu calendar.

People perform rituals for salvation of their ancestors and give donations to priests or needy.

Meanwhile, braving the biting cold, devotees in northern Allahabad city thronged Sangam — confluence of holy rivers of Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati — to take a holy dip and offer prayers.

Tight security arrangements were put in place to prevent any incidents like stampedes.

“Mauni Amavasya” is observed every year in the month of January or February on no moon day as per the Hindu calendar.

It is believed that the water of the Ganges turns into nectar on “Mauni Amavasya”. It is derived from the word “Muni” that literally means an ascetic who practices silence. — Reuters

Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers to mark Mauni Amavasya, the most auspicious day during the annual religious festival of Magh Mela in Allahabad, India.— file pic