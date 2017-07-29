Highlighting your bikini line: Yes or no?

NEW YORK, July 29 — If you assumed that the highlighting and contouring craze had reached saturation point, then think again — apparently the latest part of your body that needs a little shimmer is your The Perfect V 'Very V Luminizer' — Picture courtesy of Perfect V bikini line.

Scandinavian beauty brand ‘The Perfect V’ has been causing a stir this week, thanks to its new line of intimate products, featuring a certain ‘Very V Luminizer’. Promising “luminous iridescent color to add some extra prettiness to the V,” the product, priced at US$43 (RM184), also claims to improve the condition of the bikini line, containing vitamin E to tone and prevent dark spots, elderflower to soothe and resulting in skin that looks “more youthful and fresh.”

The online reaction to the concept has been mixed, with several media outlets pointing out that there is already enough pressure on women to look ‘perfect’ without adding intimate highlighters into the mix. However, according to Refinery 29, models taking to the catwalk a few days ago during the Scandinavian Chic show at Miami Swim Week sported suitably radiant inner thighs thanks to ‘The Perfect V.’

The brand, which was founded by former beauty marketing executive Avonda Urben, first broke onto the scene this summer. It aims to “embrace the Scandinavian woman’s lifestyle” by channelling Nordic body confidence, and its debut line includes an intimate beauty cream, cleanser, exfoliator, serum and beauty mist.

The ‘Very V Luminizer’ isn’t the only controversial beauty product aimed at women’s ‘Vs’ to hit the headlines this year. Emma Watson raised eyebrows back in May when she revealed that she used ‘Fur Oil’ to condition her nether regions. — AFP-Relaxnews