Here’s your first look at The Weeknd’s clothing collection with H&M (VIDEO)

Canadian singer The Weeknd will also be the face of H&M’s upcoming menswear collection Spring Icons Selected by The Weeknd. — AFP picNEW YORK, Feb 3 — Swedish retailer H&M has finally unveiled its highly-anticipated fashion collection with R&B/pop singer The Weeknd, after first announcing the collaboration last year.

The Weeknd — also known as Abel Tesfaye — will also be the face of H&M’s upcoming menswear collection Spring Icons Selected by The Weeknd, which offers a complete wardrobe of essential men’s pieces, chosen by the musician in collaboration with H&M’s design team.

The launch will be supported by a full ad campaign shot by Federico Pestilli and a campaign video shot by Keith Kandell — with teasers for both released by the retailer yesterday — and the full campaign to be released later this month.

The collection, which sees hoodies, bomber jackets, sweaters and a few feature items — such as the badass motorbike jacket, Asia-inspired shirts, and a zip-up work shirt — emblazoned with Weeknd’s XO insignia, will be available at every H&M store that carries menswear, as well as online, beginning March 2. — AFP-Relaxnews