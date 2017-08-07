Here’s how to make the perfect Excalibur replica sword (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Aug 7 ― We’re huge fans of Tested’s Adam Savage (who isn’t?). The guy is a nerd’s dream come true; from a custom NERF rifle to ‘Star Wars’ C-3PO, there’s nothing he cannot build.

In this latest episode of ‘One Day Builds’, Savage decided to go medieval and remake the legendary sword from the 1981 fantasy classic Excalibur, which starred the likes of Patrick Stewart, Liam Neeson and Helen Mirren.

Using the skills he learned from Weta Workshop's master swordsmith Peter Lyon, the Excalibur fanboy shows fans how to create the perfect sword replica in the entire half-hour video above.

It may be long, but it’s one video you won’t regret watching today. Savage admires his near-perfect Excalibur replica.