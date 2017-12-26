Heineken Malaysia gets party ready with Drink Sensibly campaign

Through its platform Drink Sensibly (DS), the brewer has launched a new campaign, aptly called ‘Get Party Ready’, to remind and reward revellers to celebrate safely.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — This festive season, Heineken Malaysia is using the power of social media to drive home the importance of responsible drinking.

Through its platform Drink Sensibly (DS), the brewer has launched a new campaign, aptly called ‘Get Party Ready’, to remind and reward revellers to celebrate safely.

“Our aim is to make moderate, responsible consumption something aspirational. When you drink sensibly you have a night to remember for all the right reasons, and also the opportunity to enjoy the day after”, says Heineken Malaysia’s corporate affairs and legal director, Renuka Indrarajah.

“For the past six years, we have been exploring creative ways to educate and engage consumers on the message that moderation should be a key part of life and enjoyment. Social media allows us not just to reach a wider audience, but also to be more target-efficient and to have a better measurement of our impact, learn and improve,” added Renuka.

Beginning this week until Jan 7, participants in the weekly interactive quizzes of the Drink Sensibly Facebook page will be in the running to win vouchers from Zalora and Grab ­— a double-win for revellers to dress festive-worthy and reach their destinations safely. The company will be giving away up to RM40,000 in prizes.

The campaign will also have an on-ground activation in outlets, giving away discounts for GRAB to consumers to get home safely.

To find out more, simply follow DS Facebook where the quizzes will be announced weekly on www.facebook.com/drinksensiblyMY.

Those who miss out on the Facebook quizzes can also follow these DS friends for another chance to win a gift pack: Dennis Yin, Jestinna Kuan, Brian See, Dior Yaw, and Karen Kho.