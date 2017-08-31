Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Have a seat on a solid gold 'throne' (VIDEO)

Thursday August 31, 2017
07:51 AM GMT+8

Tools

Maurizio Cattelan’s ‘America’, a fully functional solid gold toilet is seen at The Guggenheim Museum in New York City August 30, 2017. — Reuters picMaurizio Cattelan’s ‘America’, a fully functional solid gold toilet is seen at The Guggenheim Museum in New York City August 30, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Aug 31 — If you ever wanted to sit on a golden throne, now is the time to do it as the famed Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York has invited visitors to use the bathroom at “America,” an exhibit by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan.

“America” is a fully functional gold toilet and has been on display for about a year.

More than 100,000 museum visitors have waited in line to use the popular installation, which is made out of 100 per cent 18-karat gold.

The artwork, based on the museum’s standard Kohler toilets, makes “available to the public an extravagant luxury product seemingly intended for the 1 per cent,” according to its label.

“America” is on the fifth floor of the Guggenheim’s spiralling rotunda that was designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright, and will be removed on Sept 15. — Reuters

