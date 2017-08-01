Harvard researchers create new surgical glue inspired by slug mucus (VIDEO)

In engineering a more effective medical adhesive, Harvard University researchers looked to the Dusky Arion slug, whose glue-like mucus secretions are made of positively-charged proteins in a tough matrix. — Reuters video screengrabCAMBRIDGE, Aug 1 — A team of scientists have taken inspiration from slug mucus to create a new surgical sealant that can patch up wounds, even on wet surfaces.

Though readily available in the market, current glues are often inflexible and don’t stick well to fluid-covered human tissue. They may even be toxic to cells, according to the Wyss Institute.

The team’s version uses a water-based material called hydrogel and has two layers: a matrix, and an adhesive layer peppered with positively-charged polymers.

The polymer forms bond with the negatively-charged cells on the tissues, while being held in place and kept flexible by the hydrogel.

When tested on different organs, the glue stayed intact even when applied to the curved, moving tissue of a beating pig’s heart.

Though being touted as the future of sutures, further testing is still required, so it may take years before this new bio-glue can finally heal human wounds. — Reuters