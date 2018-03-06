Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Haze

Harry Styles and Gucci have a campaign in the works

Tuesday March 6, 2018
British singer, songwriter and actor Harry Styles. — AFP picBritish singer, songwriter and actor Harry Styles. — AFP picLONDON, March 6 — Harry Styles has landed a new role — as the star of an upcoming Gucci Tailoring campaign.

The singer, actor and teenage heartthrob has teamed up with the Italian fashion house and its creative director Alessandro Michele on a secretive campaign that the brand has been teasing on Instagram. Its first announcement consisted of a photo of Styles’ tattooed, suited hand scratching a shaggy dog, accompanied by the caption: “Hand and hound: peeking on set with @harrystyles for the new #GucciTailoring campaign.” Further snaps showed the star queuing up outside a Fish and Chips shop in his best clothes — perhaps in a nod to his British heritage.

The partnership should come as no surprise, given the fact that the 24-year-old Styles has repeatedly rocked flamboyant Gucci suits on the red carpet over the course of his career. His penchant for colourful motifs and sharp tailoring has earned him a reputation for being something of a fashion icon, as well as the title “The Prince of Prints”, bequeathed by GQ Magazine in 2016.

The move marks the ex-One Direction member’s first major fashion campaign, although Gucci has yet to elaborate on whether the partnership will be a long-term collaboration or just a one-off. — AFP-Relaxnews

