Harry beats William and Kate in foot race (VIDEO)

LONDON, Feb 7 — The UK’s Prince Harry beat his brother and sister-in-law in a foot race on Sunday, leaving the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in his wake when campaigning for a mental health charity in London.

Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William look down the track as they arrive to take part in a relay race, during a training event to promote the charity Heads Together, in London February 5, 2017. — Reuters pic



The royal trio were joined by around 150 other runners competing against each other in the 50 metres (164 feet) sprint relay.

The three royals were raising awareness for the charity Heads Together.

It helps to help lift the stigma against people with mental health problems, the charity says on its website. — Reuters

