Hair accessories that stole the show this Fashion Month

Anything goes hair accessories at Comme des garcons. — AFP picPARIS, Oct 6 — Bold, elaborate hair accessories were definitely the surprise beauty trend of the Spring/Summer 2018 ready-to-wear shows.

From New York and London to Paris and Milan, this season’s catwalks were full of quirky headwear. Here are three ways to channel the trend.

Nostalgic

There was something of a schoolgirl vibe on several of the catwalks, with Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Simone Rocha and JW Anderson all opting for oversized, decorative hair clips, grips and barrettes of some variety.

Models wore their hair pinned back behind their ears for an extra studious look, although there were also sparkly headbands at Dolce & Gabbana, and an extra-retro scrunchie at Monsieur Gavriel.

Sporty

There was also a sporty, preppy look at several of the shows, with Moncler Gamme Rouge and Molly Goddard opting for wide-brim, stretchy headbands. Burberry kept things casual with the return of its signature baseball cap.

Abstract

Of course, this being fashion week, there was also a host of more innovative suggestions for how to style your hair this spring. From Chanel’s perspex ponytail covers to Fendi’s clip-in bangs, there was a creative spirit to some of the shows that encouraged an ‘anything goes’ attitude this season.

Comme des Garcons fixed plastic toys into the models’ sculpted dos, while Vivienne Westwood got playful with hair ties, using them to create braids amid a mass of different textures, with hair plastered to the forehead and chin. — AFP-Relaxnews