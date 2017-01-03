Last updated Tuesday, January 03, 2017 11:17 am GMT+8

Gwen Stefani sides with Revlon for new campaign (VIDEO)

Tuesday January 3, 2017
09:36 AM GMT+8

Stefani rose to fame as the lead singer of Californian band No Doubt. — Screengrab via AFPStefani rose to fame as the lead singer of Californian band No Doubt. — Screengrab via AFPLOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — Expect to see a good amount of the singer and fashion icon this year, if cosmetics brand Revlon has anything to do it.

“Ever since I was a young girl, I have used makeup as a form of self-expression,” Stefani said as part of a prepared statement issued by Revlon, Inc: “I am passionate about makeup and how it can showcase your individuality and creativity.”

She also backed Revlon’s Choose Love campaign, which had come under fire from some quarters for, it was felt, telling women to freshen up their look in order to freshen up a relationship, while the men received no instruction.

But it’s another aspect of the message that Stefani appreciated: “They have this Choose Love campaign, which is full of choice and positivity and dreams and truth and I feel like that’s aligning exactly with where I’m at in my personal life in the last couple of years and how I’ve had to kind of choose love, choose truth, choose to be positive and work my way back to a place of using my gift and sharing my love with people,” she told WWD.

Stefani, who rose to fame as the lead singer of Californian band No Doubt, recently voiced a character in animated movie Trolls — her previous feature film appearance had resulted in a Screen Actors Guild nomination for being part of the ensemble cast of The Aviator.

Her third solo studio album This Is What the Truth Feels Like was released in March 2016, which was followed by a four-month North American tour. — AFP-Relaxnews

