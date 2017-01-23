Guggenheim Foundation to celebrate 80th birthday with dedicated exhibition

Vasily Kandinsky Composition 8 (Komposition 8), July 1923 oil on canvas at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York. — AFP picNEW YORK, Jan 23 — To commemorate the Guggenheim Foundation’s important role in the curation of modern and contemporary art over the last 80 years, the institution will display over 170 pieces from its New York and Venice museums as part of an exhibition entitled “Visionaries: Creating a Modern Guggenheim” (from February 10.)

Founded in 1937, 2017 marks the 80th birthday of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation. The foundation is dedicated to the collection, preservation, and research of modern and contemporary art, and has several museums all over the world, with the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi (designed by Frank Gehry) currently under construction.

‘Visionaries: Creating a Modern Guggenheim’

The exhibition will take a look back at the foundation’s collections of avant-garde innovations dating from the late 19th through mid-20th centuries, as well as the work of six patrons who shone spotlights on emerging artists. One such patron to be honoured will be Solomon R. Guggenheim himself (1861-1949), who, along with the help of the German artist Hilla von Rebay (1890-1967), pioneered collecting and curating non-objective art.

Other patrons include Justin K. Thannhauser (1892-1976), a leading collector of Impressionist, Post-Impressionist, and early School of Paris pieces, Karl Nierendorf (1889-1947) the Expressionist expert, and Guggenheim’s niece, Peggy (1898-1979.)

Over 170 pieces from the permanent collections held in New York and Venice will be displayed in the institution’s rotunda on 5th Avenue, NYC. Artists whose work will be displayed include Alexander Calder, Paul Cézanne, Marc Chagall, Kandinsky, Paul Klee, Piet Mondrian, Pablo Picasso, Jackson Pollock, and Vincent van Gogh. Lesser-known modern-day artists will also be displayed. In all, the exhibition will contain work by 70 artists.

“Visionaries: Creating a Modern Guggenheim” will be curated by Megan Fontanella, Curator, Collections and Provenance at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. The exhibition opens on February 10, 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews