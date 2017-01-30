Guggenheim Bilbao explores Abstract Expressionism

A Willem De Kooning art work. — AFP picNEW YORK, Jan 30 — February 3 to June 4, 2017, the Spanish outpost of the Guggenheim is paying homage to the artistic movement known as Abstract Expressionism with an exhibition featuring more than 130 paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by the likes of Pollock, Rothko, David Smith and Willem de Kooning, from public and private collections around the world.

In the USA, the 1940s were an age of free jazz, Beat poetry and Abstract Expressionism. Works from this highly expressive movement — which were often realised in monumental formats — broke with convention, with a freedom that allowed each artist to develop their own style.

Unlike Surrealism or Cubism, the movement wasn’t bound by any specific formula, allowing individual expression to flourish. Still, the movement is generally characterised by large-scale formats and highly expressive works featuring large fields of colour. These works aspired to be observed, but also to be experienced in a two-way meeting between the artist and the viewer. While the artist expresses feelings and emotions, the viewer completes the interaction with their personal perception of the work. Some artists accentuated this by displaying their works in specifically designed surroundings, such as the Rothko Chapel in Houston, Texas.

For visitors discovering or rediscovering the movement, the Guggenheim exhibition opens with an overview of early works, reflecting traumatic experiences of the two World Wars, the Great Depression and the Shoah.

“Abstract Expressionism” then continues with sections dedicated to key artists from the movement, such as Arshile Gorky, Willem de Kooning, Franz Kline, Mark Rothko, Jackson Pollock, Barnett Newman, Ad Reinhardt, David Smith and Clyfford Still. Spaces then evoke the undefined epicentre of Abstract Expressionism and explore the movement’s influence on photography.

“Abstract Expressionism” runs February 3 to June 4, 2017, at the Guggenheim Bilbao.

More information: www.guggenheim-bilbao.eus/en. — AFP-Relaxnews